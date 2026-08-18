Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.99, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% drop in NIFTY and a 4.15% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.99, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24205.55. The Sensex is at 77377.46, down 0.45%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 1.26% in last one month.