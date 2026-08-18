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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.99, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% drop in NIFTY and a 4.15% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.99, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24205.55. The Sensex is at 77377.46, down 0.45%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1595.75, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 331.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 158.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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