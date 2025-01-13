Zen Tech board approves investment of up to $10 Million in Zen Technologies USA, Inc.

Zen Technologies informed that its Investment and Finance Committee of the Board has approved an investment of up to $10 million in Zen Technologies USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in one or more tranches.

Zen Technologies USA, Inc., established on 9 March 2018, under Delaware, USA laws, focuses on developing advanced combat training simulators and systems for military and security forces. The subsidiary specializes in live fire, virtual, and constructive training solutions, with a particular emphasis on counter-drone technology. These efforts aim to enhance combat readiness for armed forces globally.

The investment is intended to leverage growth opportunities in the US market, with the subsidiary operating within the Defence and Homeland sector. The company stated that the investment will not affect its ownership stake in Zen Technologies USA, Inc., which will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary.

Being a related party to Zen Technologies, the investment will be remitted as needed over the next two years.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-theart Defence Training and Anti-Drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 155 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 276.18% to Rs 65.23 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations spiked 277.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 241.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

The scrip tumbled 10.75% to Rs 2,193.30 on the BSE.

