Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Piramal Pharma Ltd registered volume of 286.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.22 lakh shares

Just Dial Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 January 2025.

Piramal Pharma Ltd registered volume of 286.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.85% to Rs.234.20. Volumes stood at 100.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 17.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.39% to Rs.948.30. Volumes stood at 3.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 201.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.363.95. Volumes stood at 22.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd clocked volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.24% to Rs.1,166.05. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd notched up volume of 127.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.41% to Rs.170.00. Volumes stood at 37.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News