Zen Tech hits the roof after launching AI powered defense products

Zen Technologies was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,362 after the company collaborated with its subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies to launch four AI powered robots for the global defense market.

The company has launched four products that are IP-owned innovations namely Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Contol Weapon Station), Prahasta and Sthir Stab 640. The said products cater to a wide range of defence requirements, empowering forces with unmatched tactical superiority and enhanced operational efficiency.

Hawkeye is an advanced anti-drone system camera with multiple sensor detection modules that can track drones in all weather conditions up to 15 km. It ensures continuous threat detection and enhanced security.

Barbarik URCWS is the remote-controlled weapon station, offering precise targeting capabilities for ground vehicles and naval vessels with calibers ranging from 5.56mm to 7.62mm. While Prahasta is automated quadruped that uses LIDAR and create real-time 3D terrain mapping, mission planning, navigation and threat assessment.

Sthir Stab 640 is designed for armored vehicles, ICVs, and boats, featuring an intelligent fiber optic gyro-stabilized system that provides exceptional situational awareness with automatic search and tracking capabilities.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said, These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defense operations. We believe the launch of these products will raise awareness around the need to integrate advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions. Our self-funded products will further enable Zen to offer an expanded range of cutting-edge technologies to both current and prospective clients."

Zen Technologies is principally engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators,Anti Drone Systems and operations for Para-military Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces,Police and Government Departments.The Company caters to both domestic and international market.

The company reported a 60.80% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.37 crores on 50.26% increase in revenue from operations in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

