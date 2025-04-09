Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zim Laboratories partners with UAE-based Globalpharma Co.

Zim Laboratories partners with UAE-based Globalpharma Co.

Apr 09 2025
Globalpharma to register and commercialize 10 OTF-based Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical products developed by Zim Laboratories

Zim Laboratories (ZIM) has entered into a Dossier License, Product Supply, and Technology Know-How License Agreement with Globalpharma Co. (L.L.C.), a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, one of the region's premier investment entities.

This partnership encompasses dossier licensing, bulk product supply, and the licensing of ZIM Labs' proprietary Oral Thin Film technology platform, ThinOral. Under the agreement, Globalpharma will register and commercialize 10 OTF-based Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical products developed by ZIM, catering to regional patient needs with advanced, user-friendly dosage forms.

Initially, ZIM Labs will supply bulk products while providing complete regulatory support for market registration in the UAE. Post-approval, ZIM will deliver ready-to-use powder mixes, enabling Globalpharma to undertake localized manufacturing and marketing of the finished formulations.

Apr 09 2025

