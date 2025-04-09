Fredun wins order from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a significant tender by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for the supply of generic medicines. The total value of the tender ranges between Rs. 15-18 crore. The supply of these goods is set to commence within the first quarter of FY26 and will extend over a period of 14 months.

Commenting on the Development, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said: We are thrilled to have been awarded this tender by TNMSC. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver quality healthcare solutions and our commitment to serving the needs of the public health sector. We look forward to a successful collaboration with TNMSC and to making a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in Tamil Nadu."

