Zuari Industries standalone net profit declines 71.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 234.63 crore

Net profit of Zuari Industries declined 71.29% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 234.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.19% to Rs 22.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.26% to Rs 714.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 814.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales234.63274.18 -14 714.65814.48 -12 OPM %20.8222.31 -6.887.42 - PBDT38.4073.57 -48 100.5837.33 169 PBT32.4168.24 -53 76.6313.46 469 NP16.0455.87 -71 22.665.38 321

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

