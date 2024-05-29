Zuari Industries standalone net profit declines 71.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 234.63 croreNet profit of Zuari Industries declined 71.29% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 234.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 321.19% to Rs 22.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.26% to Rs 714.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 814.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
