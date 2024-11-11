Zydus Wellness posts PAT of Rs 20.9 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 4%

Zydus Wellness has reported a net profit of Rs 20.9 crore in Q2 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 5.9 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Net sales increased by 12.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 490.7 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA improved by 16.7% to Rs 19.6 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 16.8 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin was 4% in Q2 FY25 as against 3.8% in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 23.7 crore, which is sharply higher as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 8.6 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company had recorded an exceptional income of Rs 5.9 crore in Q2 FY25.

Zydus Wellness stated that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Naturell (India), a leading healthy snacking company with the turnover of approximately Rs 119 crore.

Naturell Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, research and development, marketing and selling of nutrition bars, protein cookies, protein chips and health food products under brands Ritebite Max Protein (Protein fueled healthy snacks) and Ritebite (fiber-enriched snacks).

The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive for Zydus Wellness from the very next year post-acquisition.

During the quarter, the companys iconic brands continued to fare well and posted growth.

In the food and nutrition segment, Glucon-D continued to maintain its number one position with 59.4% market share. The Glucose powder category has grown by 20.8% at a MAT level.

The Sugar Free brand maintains its dominant position with a commanding market share of 93.9% in the sugar substitute category which has grown by 5.4% at MAT level. Sugar Free Green continues to experience strong double-digit growth driven by increasing volume uptake.

The nutrition drink category has continued showing signs of revival across key metrics. Complan has added nine lakhs household over last year as per MAT August-24 reports of Kantar Panel.

In the personal care segment, the companys brands Nycil and Everyuth continued to register a strong performance. Everyuth continues to outpace category growth and has registered a strong growth.

Stepping up its research and development capabilities, the company continues to launch new products and extensions. The company forayed into the adult nutrition space, delivering high quality protein under the brand name Complan Viemax.

Bringing in a plant-based table spread under the umbrella of Nutralite, the company has introduced a 100% plant-based buttery spread in two variants. Zydus Wellness has also ventured into the cheese category with Nutralite Professional and launched few variants of mayonnaise and fat spreads. Following a strong positive response from international markets, the company has launched Sugar Free Dlite Cookies in India.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

The scrip fell 1.89% to currently trade at Rs 1917.95 on the BSE.

