Accumulate Gold on dips in H2CY2026; next bull likely to start in 2027

For the second-half of 2026, upside for Gold and Silver seems to be capped around $4,400 and $90, says Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities:

Gold, Silver prices outlook for the second-half of 2026 by Kotak Securities. | Image: Adobe Stock