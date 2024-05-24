Kabosu, Japanese dog who inspired Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, passes away at 17

Kubosu, a popular Japanese dog who became the face of Dogecoin and many other meme tokens, passed away on Friday at the age of 17.

The dog owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the information of the demise of the dog in the blog post expressing her gratitude and support shown to Kabosu over all these years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The blog post reads the farewell party will take place for Kabo-Chan on Sunday, May 26, 2024. It will be held at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The crypto community and Kabosu fans expressed their condolences and paid tribute to their favourite memories of the dog that became an internet legend.

The legacy of Kabosu as the face of crypto culture and Dogecoin will continue to symbolise community spirit and inspire future generations of meme culture.

The viral meme of Kabosu's picture inspired the dogecoin (DOGE) creation in 2013, which initially started as a joke currency. The success of DOGE gave birth to several other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI) which became the industry's biggest sectors.

The first time Kabosu gained attention was in 2010 when Sato posted photos of her adopted dog on her log. One specific image of Kabosu shows a sceptical and curious expression that instantly went viral and later it gave birth to the 'Doge' meme.

The single image was accompanied by phrases in broken English and Comic Sans font which became a cornerstone of internet culture.

By 2013, the popularity of the foundation meme surged after the creation of Dogecoin making the Kabosu's image its official logo.

However, Dogecoin developed into a significant cryptocurrency responsible for charitable initiatives which include clean water projects and funding for the Jamaican bobsled team.

In December 2022, Sato informed the community that Kabosu was in a 'dangerous position' healthwise which garnered him overwhelming support from the crypto community.

The co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, who is known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, took to X to seek support from his followers. One of the X users offered to ‘cover any expenses needed’ to make sure she gets the best treatment.

The impact of Kabosu influenced even political campaigns, fundamental to the meme movement which was seen after President Joe Biden's reelection campaign announced the hiring of a 'master of memes'.

The official job description mentions that the main task of the role is to manage digital media company relationships, podcasts, and meme pages spread across social media platforms.