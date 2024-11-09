Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,480.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,630, while it was Rs 79,480 in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,860.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 94,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,100.

US gold prices dropped on Friday, logging their steepest weekly decline in over five months, pressured by a stronger dollar and as markets absorbed the implications of Donald Trump's victory and its potential impact on US interest rate expectations.

Spot gold fell 0.8 per centto $2,684.03 per ounce as of 01:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT) and posted a 1.8 per cent weekly decline.

Spot silver fell 2.4 per cent to $31.22 per ounce, platinum fell 2.9 per cent to $968.04, palladium shed 3.5 per cent to $988.80. All three metals posted weekly declines.