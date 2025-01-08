Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Centre considers lifting 3-year ban on trade in some crop futures

Centre considers lifting 3-year ban on trade in some crop futures

A final decision will be taken by a group of ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which will then ask the Securities and Exchange Board of India to lift the curbs or extend them

Crop, farming, woman farmer
A revocation would be another step by the world’s leading grain and sugar producer to ease pandemic-era restrictions on several farm goods | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Shruti Srivastava 
India is considering revoking a three-year ban on futures trading in seven farm commodities, including wheat and unprocessed rice, after studies found the steps were counterproductive, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
 
A government panel recommended ending the suspension, after the findings showed that restrictions imposed in 2021 to tame costs had instead disrupted market-price discovery, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. Local crop rates have also stabilised following fresh harvests, the person said.
 
A final decision will be taken by a group of ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which will then ask the Securities and Exchange Board of India to lift the curbs or extend them beyond the existing Jan. 31 deadline. Emails sent to the finance ministry and the capital markets regulator weren’t immediately answered.   
 
A revocation would be another step by the world’s leading grain and sugar producer to ease pandemic-era restrictions on several farm goods. After Modi this year won a third term, his government lifted a ban on export of some rice varieties, and sold grains from state reserves. 
 
India started its clampdown some three years ago to ensure a steady supply of grains for a welfare program to provide free wheat and rice to about 800 million people, as inflation hit a three-decade high on rising food prices. It curbed exports of wheat, sugar and rice, discouraged hoarding, and imposed storage limits. The moves roiled world markets and angered local farmers.   
 
A study commissioned by Sebi concluded that the ban on agricultural commodities, including chickpeas, rapeseed, soybeans, green gram and crude palm oil, harmed both futures and spot markets, and prices continued to rise, the person said. The report also highlighted that every suspension led to greater trust deficit in the derivatives market, making it more difficult to attract investors, the person said. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold falls Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,700

Gold slumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

Gold prices fall Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 91,400 per kg

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 79,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

Topics :futures tradingcropsfarm produce

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story