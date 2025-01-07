Gold slumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,700.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US gold prices held its ground on Tuesday, with investors awaiting more economic data later this week for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory for this year.

Spot gold was steady at $2,636.05 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. US gold futures remained unchanged at $2,647.30.

Spot silver was flat at $29.94 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent at $933.90 and palladium added 0.1 per cent to $921.82

(With inputs from Reuters)