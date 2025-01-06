Gold prices fall Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 91,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,700.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,290.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US Gold prices held steady on Monday as investors awaited a slew of US economic data due out this week for guidance on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance.

Spot gold was steady at $2,639.56 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,652.00.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $29.64 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7 per cent at $931.70, and palladium shed 0.4 per cent to $918.63.

(With inputs from Reuters)