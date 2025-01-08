Gold falls Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,700.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 92,600.

In Mumbai, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,100.

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, pressured by higher yields and a stronger dollar after US data suggested the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of its rate cuts this year.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,650.62 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after rising as much as 1 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,665.

Spot silver shed 0.5 per cent to $30.15 per ounce, platinum was flat at $950.85 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $924.92.

(With inputs from Reuters)