Gold price rises to Rs 72,110, silver price climbs Rs 100 to Rs 85,600

The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, April 11, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,110, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went up by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,120.



In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,270, Rs 72,120, and Rs 73,160, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,260, Rs 66,110, and Rs 67,060, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 85,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,100, according to GoodReturns.

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed after hotter-than-expected inflation data tempered hopes for an early interest rate cut.

Fed officials worried last month that progress on inflation might have stalled, making a longer period of tight monetary policy necessary, according to the minutes of the US central bank's March 19-20 meeting.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,337.99 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. It hit a record high for an eighth straight session until Tuesday.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $27.89 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.5 per cent to $964.20 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,045.00.





(With inputs from Reuters)