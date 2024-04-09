Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,630

The price of 24-carat gold saw a slight upctick of Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,630.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,780, Rs 71,630, and Rs 72,660, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,810, Rs 65,660, and Rs 66,610, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 84,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,100.



US gold prices climbed today, hovering slightly below a record high as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes and key inflation data for cues on the timing and depth of interest rate cuts.



Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,340.09 per ounce as of 0051 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,353.79 on Monday.



US gold futures edged 0.3 per cent higher to $2,358.80 per ounce.



The US CPI data and the minutes of the Fed's March policy meeting are due on Wednesday, which could help gauge the timing of the widely-expected rate cuts. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.



Spot silver was steady at $27.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.9 per cent to $966.71 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $1,050.76.



India's silver imports surged by 260 per cent in February to a record high, as lower duties encouraged large purchases from the United Arab Emirates.



(With inputs from Reuters)



