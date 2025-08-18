Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,170.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,320.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,740.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100. US gold held steady on Monday after hitting a one-week low, with attention turning to US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,340.71 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 1. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 per cent to $3,385.70.