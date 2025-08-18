Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,740

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,320 | (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,170.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,320.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,740.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,890.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100.
 
US gold held steady on Monday after hitting a one-week low, with attention turning to US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,340.71 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 1. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 per cent to $3,385.70.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $38.07 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,339.30, and palladium was up 0.8 per cent to $1,121.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crude oil prices rise as US Fed rate cut, Trump-Putin talks loom

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,390, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Gold plunges ₹1,000 to ₹1,01,520 in NCR amid global markets sell-off

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,02,270, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,16,900

Gold may rally further amid macro uncertainty and global tariff tensions

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story