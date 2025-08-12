Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,02,270, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,16,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹₹1,02,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,270.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,740.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,900. US gold prices slightly recovered on Tuesday, after a sharp fall in the previous session, as investors looked forward to US inflation data that could offer further insight into the Federal Reserve's rate-cut trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,355.59 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1 per cent higher to $3,406.80.