Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,540

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,540 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 78,540.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,690.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,400.

US gold prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week, weighed down by a stronger dollar and reports of a potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that dampened safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,621.06 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 18 earlier in the session.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $30.19 per ounce, platinum shed 0.5 per cent to $934.00 and palladium was down 0.2 per cent to $971.07