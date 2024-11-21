Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,630

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,780.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,160.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,310.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
 
US gold prices inched higher on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session, supported by safe-haven demand amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, while investors looked for further clarity on the US interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,654.50 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $2,657.10.
 
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.36 per cent to 875.39 tonnes on Wednesday.
 
Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $30.99 per ounce, platinum steadied at $960.46 and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,021.73.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
   
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

