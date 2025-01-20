Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,100.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,250.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold dips as Mideast tensions ease, focus on Trump inauguration Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East tempered safe-haven demand, while investors awaited Donald Trump's inauguration and clarity on the incoming administration's policies.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 per cent to $2,690.81 per ounce by 0140 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.5 per cent to $2,734.90.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $30.13 per ounce, palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $944.25 and platinum shed 0.2 per cent to $940.05.

(With inputs from Reuters)