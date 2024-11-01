Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Festivities trigger gold buying spree, but volumes lag due to high prices

Festivities trigger gold buying spree, but volumes lag due to high prices

In India, prices jumped to a record high of Rs 79,775 per 10 grams earlier this week, marking a nearly 33 per cent increase since last year's Diwali

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery
A gold necklace displayed at a jewellery showroom | (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold demand in India jumped this week amid festival purchases, although volumes were lower than usual due to record-high prices.

"Retail buying jumped as consumers want to make purchases during the auspicious period. But many were making token-buys because of higher prices," said a Hyderabad-based jeweller.

In India, prices jumped to a record high of Rs 79,775 per 10 grams earlier this week, marking a nearly 33 per cent increase since last year's Diwali.

The share of coins and bars in total sales increased this year than usual as buyers were unwilling to pay increased making charges for jewellery, said a New Delhi-based jeweller.

Indian dealers earlier this week charged a premium of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices on Dhanteras, inclusive of 6 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, but offered a discount later in the week of up to $5, compared with last week's $4 discount.

"In volumes, sales were lower this year than last year. However, considering the price rally, even sales with modest volume drops look promising since, in value terms, they are much higher," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

More From This Section

Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 81,340; silver falls Rs 100; trading at Rs 99,900

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,170

Gold surges Rs 1,000 to breach Rs 82k mark as Diwali sparkles demand

India's gold imports jump 21.78% to $27 bn in Apr-Sep due to strong demand

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 80,460

Diwali and Dhanteras, celebrated this week, are festivals when buying gold is considered auspicious.

"It was a good sales week due to festivities after a long quiet period," said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central.

In Singapore, gold was sold between $0.80 discount to $2.20 premium.

Demand for physical silver and platinum is rising in Singapore based on dealers' inventory, Hugo Pascal, precious metals trader at InProved, said.

Dealers in China offered discounts of $11-$14 .

China's gold consumption in the first three quarters of 2024 slid 11.18 per cent as high prices dented jewellery demand.

The ongoing challenges within the Chinese economy continue to impact consumer behaviour despite stimulus package, Pascal added.

In Japan, traders quoted at $0.25 discount to $0.5 premium.

There were some purchases and limited selling as people focused on protecting their assets, a Tokyo-based trader said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors

Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 tonne, up 18% in Q3: WGC

India's gold demand to hit 4-year low amid price rally: World Gold Council

Rising investor gold demand offsets lower jewellery buying in Q3: WGC

Topics :Gold DiwaliIndia gold demandGold sales

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story