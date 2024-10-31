Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,170

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,170 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 81,170.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,320 while Rs 81,170 in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,560 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 74,410.

More From This Section

US gold prices rose to a record high on Wednesday as uncertainty over the US presidential election boosted safe-haven demand, with traders also awaiting economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,788.87 per ounce by 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT), after reaching an all-time high of $2,789.73 earlier in the session.

Spot silver lost 1.7 per cent to $33.87 per ounce, while platinum slid 2.8 per cent to $1,014.10. Palladium dropped 5.8 per cent to $1,151.75 per ounce, after reaching a 10-month high on Tuesday.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,100.

(With inputs from Reuters)