Gold jumps Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,680

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,460

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,830, Rs 62,680, and Rs 63,280, respectively | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:42 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,680.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,830, Rs 62,680, and Rs 63,280, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,610, Rs 57,460, and Rs 58,010, respectively. 

US gold prices edged down in early Asian hours on Tuesday, pressured by a slightly stronger dollar and elevated treasury yields, while traders also awaited for further cues from the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,015.59 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT, with trading volumes likely thinned by a US holiday.

US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,026.90 per ounce.

Spot platinum fell 0.4 per cent at $894.96 per ounce, palladium was down 0.7 per cent at $946.90, and silver also was down 0.3 per cent at $22.94 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,900. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,400.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

