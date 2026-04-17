Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,580; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,69,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,580, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,69,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,580 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,670 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,730.

ALSO READ: Gold falls from one-month peak as investors look to US-Iran negotiations In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,610 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,69,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold held largely steady on Friday and was on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal eased fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates.