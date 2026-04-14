Jewellers expect strong Akshaya Tritiya sales despite elevated gold prices

Retail spaces are also witnessing robust footfall in the wake of the occasion.
“For organised retail destinations like ours, the festival consistently translates into a strong surge in footfall, with jewellery emerging as one of the most sought-after categories. This year, despite elevated gold prices, consumer intent remains robust. We have curated dedicated jewellery zones across our key malls to elevate the experience for shoppers,” said Jayen Naik, president, operations at Nexus Select Malls.
While the festival is traditionally associated with buying gold, it is expanding into a jewellery-buying occasion, including studded diamond jewellery.
“Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally been a gold-led occasion; however, it is increasingly evolving into a broader jewellery-buying moment. Younger consumers, particularly GenZ and millennials, who contribute nearly 86 per cent of the market, are expected to play a key role in driving this demand,” said Toranj Mehta, vice president, marketing at De Beers.