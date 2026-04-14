Jewellers expect strong Akshaya Tritiya sales despite elevated gold prices

“Through our ‘Bada Shagun, Bade Offers’ campaign, customers can avail of benefits such as up to 35 per cent off on making charges and diamond value. Our Double Gold Rate Protection scheme further offers peace of mind, allowing consumers to pay 25 per cent in advance and lock in the lower of two gold rates between the booking date and the final purchase date,” said Sandeep Kohli, chief executive officer, Indriya Jewellery.