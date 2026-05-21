Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,360, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,310. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. ALSO READ: Gold loans lead retail credit growth as lenders pivot to secured assets The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900. US gold prices held steady on Thursday, as fears of oil-driven inflation and higher global interest rates were offset by optimism around a potential US-Iran peace deal.