Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,450; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,20,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,570 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,600.

ALSO READ: Gold and silver's wild ride: From record highs to sudden shock explained In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,010 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,310. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,20,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,20,100. US gold climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs, as geopolitical and economic tensions continued to bolster prices, while silver and palladium also posted gains. Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $5,016.89 per ounce, as of 0039 GMT. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.