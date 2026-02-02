Oil prices fall 3% as Trump signals de-escalation in US-Iran tensions

Oil prices fell 3 per cent on Monday as US President Donald Trump said over the weekend Iran was "seriously talking" ‍with Washington, signalling de-escalation with ​an Opec member after risks of a military strike drove prices to multi-month highs.

Brent crude futures were down $2, or 2.9 per cent, to $67.28 per barrel at 0100 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude also fell $2, or 3.1 per cent, to $63.17 per barrel.

Both contracts dropped sharply from the previous sessions, when Brent touched a six-month high and ​WTI was hovering near its highest since late September on mounting tensions between the United States and Iran.

Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with intervention if it did not agree to a nuclear deal or failed to stop killing protesters. On Saturday Trump told reporters Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway. "I hope they negotiate something acceptable," Trump said. "You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons." Trump's comments, along with reports that the naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plans to carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, are signs of de-escalation, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.