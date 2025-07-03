Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,900; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,900; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,660

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,050 (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,900.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,050. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,660.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,810.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
 
US gold prices declined on Thursday after a US-Vietnam trade deal eased tensions, while investors awaited the US payroll data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's policy path. 
 
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $3,345.57 per ounce as of 0029 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $3,356.60. 
The US will impose a lower-than-promised 20 per cent tariff on various goods from Vietnam, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday. The Southeast Asian nation is the US's tenth-largest trading partner.
 
Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $36.36 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,412.13 and palladium shed 0.4 per cent to $1,150.28.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

