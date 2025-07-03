Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,900; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,900.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,050.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,660. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,810. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold prices declined on Thursday after a US-Vietnam trade deal eased tensions, while investors awaited the US payroll data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.