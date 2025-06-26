Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,940; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,07,900

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,090. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,940 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,940.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,090. 
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,690.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,840.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,900.
   
US gold prices nudged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to upcoming US economic data for hints on the Federal Reserve's potential direction on interest rates.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,334.80 per ounce, as of 0007 GMT.
 
Spot silver was steady at $36.33 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.9 per cent to $1,366.28, while palladium was up 1.3 per cent at $1,071.40.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

