Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,940; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,07,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,940 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,940.

ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,690. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,840. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,900. US gold prices nudged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to upcoming US economic data for hints on the Federal Reserve's potential direction on interest rates.