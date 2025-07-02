Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,10,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100. ALSO READ: Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,100. US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited US payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts, although a weaker dollar helped limit losses for greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,330.68 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $3,340.60.