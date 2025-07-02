Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,10,100

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560. (File Image)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:41 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,100.   
    
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited US payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts, although a weaker dollar helped limit losses for greenback-priced bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,330.68 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $3,340.60. 
US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $3,334.80.
 
Spot silver edged down 0.1 per cent to $36.01 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,344.91, while palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,104.92.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

