Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 74,350, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 74,350, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,160

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,310, Rs 68,160, and Rs 68,910, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,350, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,160.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,500, Rs 74,350, and Rs 75,170, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,310, Rs 68,160, and Rs 68,910, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 86,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

US gold prices rose on Friday and logged a fifth consecutive weekly rise, as fears of further tit-for-tat retaliation between Iran and Israel triggered safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up by 0.7 per cent at $2,395.15 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), after rising as high as $2,417.59 earlier in the session. Prices were up 2.2 per cent this week.

US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent higher at $2,413.8.

Spot platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $931.22, and palladium slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,016.91. Both metals posted weekly declines.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Govt discusses crude oil market volatility with OPEC secretary general

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 74,120, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

Crude oil import bill drops 16% but import dependency hits new peak

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to reach Rs 74,140, silver up Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver PricesSilvergold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story