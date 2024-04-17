Gold price climbs Rs 10 to reach Rs 74,140, silver up Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, April 17, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,290, Rs 74,140, and Rs 74,960, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,960.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,110, Rs 67,960, and Rs 68,710, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 87,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,600.

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as safe-haven demand for bullion amid the Middle East conflict partially offset pressure from higher US Treasury yields.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,383.29 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,399.60 per ounce.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $28.17 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $952.93 and palladium was up 0.3 per cent at $1,017.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)