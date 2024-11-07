Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 80,360

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbs Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,360 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,900.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,360.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,510 while Rs 80,360 in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,810 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 95,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.

US gold prices struggled for momentum on Thursday, as dollar firmed after Donald Trump's election victory, while investors shifted focus to the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate cut decision.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,663.02 per ounce, as of 0018 GMT. It hit a record high of $2,790.15 last week and has lost nearly $130 since then.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $31.21 per ounce, platinum gained 0.13 per cent to $987.90 and palladium was down 0.2 per cent to $1,032.93.

(With inputs from Reuters)