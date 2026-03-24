Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,640; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,29,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,640; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,29,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,340

gold, gold prices, spot gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,790 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,29,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,640, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,39,190 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,790. 
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,340 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,590 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,490.   
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,29,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,34,900. 
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, extending their slide to a tenth straight session, pressured by a firm US dollar and fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to $4,345.48 per ounce as of 0108 GMT. The metal fell to its lowest level since November 24 on Monday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.3 per cent to $4,348.60.
 
Spot silver lost 2.5 per cent to $67.37 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 2.1 per cent to $1,841.35 and palladium shed 2.8 per cent at $1,393.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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