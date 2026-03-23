Indian Rupee weakens past 94/$ on elevated crude prices, firm US dollar

The rupee opened at 93.738 against its previous close of 93.672. At the last check, it was quoted at 93.928 against the US dollar, trading in a range of 93.692–94.004 during the day.

Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, attributed the rupee’s weakness to elevated crude prices driving safe-haven demand for the US dollar. “Elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions are driving safe-haven demand for the US dollar, putting pressure on emerging market currencies. Technically, the structure remains bullish with higher highs and higher lows,” he said.

A sustained move above 94.00, Ponmudi believes, could push the pair toward fresh highs. “Immediate support is placed at 93.6–93.8. Overall, the outlook remains constructive for USD/INR, with continued pressure on the rupee amid global uncertainty,” he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 99.66.

In the commodity segment, Brent crude futures were quoted at $112.78 per barrel, up 0.53 per cent, while WTI crude futures rose 0.82 per cent to $99.04 per barrel.

On the equity front, Indian benchmark indices reflected the global risk-off mood. The NSE Nifty50 was trading lower by 458 points, or 1.98 per cent, at 22,656, while the BSE Sensex was quoted at 73,074, down 1,458 points, or 1.96 per cent.