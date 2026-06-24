Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,590; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,44,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,44,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,590 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,47,920 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,32,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,590 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,690. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. US gold extended losses on Wednesday, touching its lowest level in almost two weeks as the dollar climbed amid rising bets on US interest rate hikes, while investors assessed conflicting signals on the US-Iran peace talks.