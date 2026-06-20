Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,030 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,690 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,840.  
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal.
 
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.9 per cent  to $4,207.80.
 
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $65.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $1,680.87, and palladium was down 0.5 per cent at $1,272.00. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil prices fall as tankers resume transit through Strait of Hormuz

Silver prices fall sharply as USD surges on hawkish Fed; may test $60

Oil prices fall 2% to lowest since start of Iran war on US-Iran peace deal

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,090; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold's next test is the US Fed, as Kevin Warsh holds his first FOMC

Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story