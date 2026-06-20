Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,030 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,690 in Chennai. ALSO READ: India's forex reserves decline $9.98 bn to $671.62 bn as gold assets shrink In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,840. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal.