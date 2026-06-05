Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,100; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,960 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,250.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,790 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900. US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a weekly loss, as tensions in West Asia dampened hopes for a US-Iran peace deal amid rising inflation and rate-hike fears.