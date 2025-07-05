Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,720, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,720 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,870.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,640. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. ALSO READ: Gold bonds maturing in July delivering over 200 per cent returns: Check details The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold prices rebounded on Saturday and were heading for a weekly gain, helped by a retreat in the US dollar and safe-haven inflows as US President Donald Trump's deadline for trade deals loomed. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $3,343.07 per ounce, as of 0617 GMT. Bullion is up about 2.1 per cent this week.