Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,720, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,720 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,870.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,490.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,640.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.  
 
 US gold prices rebounded on Saturday and were heading for a weekly gain, helped by a retreat in the US dollar and safe-haven inflows as US President Donald Trump's deadline for trade deals loomed.
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $3,343.07 per ounce, as of 0617 GMT. Bullion is up about 2.1 per cent this week.
 
US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,352.50. 
Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $36.86 per ounce and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,135.70.
 
Platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,376.33 per ounce and was heading for its fifth straight week of gains.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silver

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

