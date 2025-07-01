Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,400; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,10,000

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,400; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,10,000

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,200

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,550. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,400 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,200.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,400.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,550.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,200.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,350.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,000. 
    
US Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and heightened uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies ahead of the July 9 deadline, driving investors toward safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $3,322.55 per ounce, as of 0430 GMT.
 
US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $3,334.80.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $36.16 per ounce.
 
Platinum was steady at $1,352.49, while palladium gained 1.4 per cent to $1,113.18.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Silver may outshine gold in H2 2025; oil to remain volatile: Analysts

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold prices rise as Iran-Israel conflict fuels safe-haven demand

Hormuz blockade may shrink Russian crude discounts for Indian refiners

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,00,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold SilverSilver PricesGold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story