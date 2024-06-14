Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,600

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,600

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,140

gold price, gold share
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,150, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,140.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,300, Rs 72,150, and Rs 72,650, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,240, Rs 66,140, and Rs 66,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,100.

US gold prices held steady on Friday, and were on track for their first weekly gain in four, despite falling over 1 per cent in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve projected just one interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,303.43 per ounce, as of 0134 GMT. Bullion gained 0.5 per cent so far for the week.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $28.985 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent at $953.43 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $889.84.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400/kg

Silver outlook, June 12: Trend weak; US Fed outcome, CPI data next triggers

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,850

Gold Strategy: Yellow metal uncertain before Fed outcome; support at $2,277

Opec sticks to 2024 crude oil demand growth forecast but trims Q1 view

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesIndia gold demandgold silver demandSilver demand

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story