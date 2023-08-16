Gold price fall Rs 110 to Rs 59,510; silver unchanged at Rs 72,800

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 110 during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,800.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,660, Rs 59,510, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,700, Rs 54,550, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, a day after breaching the key $1,900 support level on strong

consumer spending data fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve was not done with its interest rate hiking cycle.

Spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,933.

Gold on Tuesday dropped to as low as $1,895.50 an ounce, its weakest level since end-June, as benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high, making them more attractive than non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $22.52 an ounce and platinum down 0.1 per cent to $887.81. Palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,237.40.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 72,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,000.