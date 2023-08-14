Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 3,200, trades at Rs 73,000 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,620, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a decline of Rs 3,200, with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,620.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,760, Rs 59,620, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,800, Rs 54,650, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

On Mondya, US gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than five weeks as the dollar and bond yields strengthened ahead of the US Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes this week. It could guide expectations for future interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,910.29 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT, hitting its lowest level since July 7. US gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $1,942.60.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $22.57 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.5 per cent to $907.76, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,294.73.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 76, 200.

(With inputs from Reuters)