Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, while it was at ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,020.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It was ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,58,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,71,000. US gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly drop in 10, weighed down a stronger dollar and as market participants squared positions ahead of a key US inflation report due later in the day.