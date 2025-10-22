Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,63,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,600.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,200 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,27,420 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,350.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,16,600, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,16,800. ALSO READ: Gold prices up 60% this year: How to pick the best Gold ETF in 2025 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,750. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,63,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,81,900. US gold prices fell further on Wednesday, weighed down by signs of easing US-China trade tensions and as investors took advantage of bullion's recent record rally to take profits while awaiting US inflation data due later this week.