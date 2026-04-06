Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,920 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold imports rise nearly 29% to $69 billion in April-February FY26 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and fading hopes of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.