Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340

Gold prices
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,070
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:44 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,920 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,070.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,490. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and fading hopes of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold fell 1.2 per cent to $4,620.68 per ounce by 0047 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.7 per cent to $4,647.10. The 10-year US Treasury yield and the dollar index rose, pressuring greenback-priced bullion.
 
Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $72.28 per ounce, spot platinum shed 0.5 per cent to $1,979.42, while palladium edged 0.1 per cent higher at $1,504.34. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverbulliongold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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