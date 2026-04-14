Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,450 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,370 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold falls as US blockade of Strait of Hormuz raises inflationary risks In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900. US gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar, while a drop in oil prices eased concerns over inflation and the prospect of US interest rates staying higher for longer.